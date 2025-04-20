Watch: First baby to be named after Rabbi Mazuz

הברית ללא קרדיט

A brit mila ceremony (circumcision) was held on Sunday morning in Bnei Brak, and the baby was named Meir Nissim, in memory of Rabbi Meir Mazuz, head of the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva, who passed away on Saturday, the seventh day of Passover, at the age of 80.

The baby is the great-grandson of Rabbi Tzemach Mazuz, the spiritual director of the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva and brother of the late Rabbi.

Rabbi Meir Mazuz, a leading Sephardic Torah scholar, was born in Tunisia in 1945. He founded the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva in Bnei Brak and was one of the leaders of the Sephardic haredi community. Over the years, he published many books on halacha and educated generations of students.

Rabbi Mazuz's funeral procession will depart at 13:30 from the Yeshiva Hall and head towards the Ponoviz Cemetery in Bnei Brak, where he will be buried next to his wife and daughter.

At his request, eulogies will not be delivered at the funeral, but rather words of awakening and farewell from the great sages of Israel.