Rabbi Meir Mazuz, dean of the Throne of Mercy Yeshiva, addressed the fall of the Assad regime this morning (Sunday).

"The Assad regime has fallen. Assad is of Syria. Do you know what 'Assad' means in Arabic? It means lion. Even the lion has fallen into the pit. He doesn’t like us so much, he hates us. And the rebels, who knows if they hate or love? Who knows?" said the Rabbi.

The Rabbi added: "Therefore, we must pray: anyone who does evil to Israel, whether from here or there, should fall! And if one does less evil than the other, the one who does less evil should remain. We must pray for this."

Donald Trump wrote on the social network Truth that the Syrian president fell because Russia, which protected him, is no longer interested in doing so due to its war in Ukraine. Trump added that Russia and Iran are weaker countries, one due to its war in Ukraine, and the other because of Israel.

The Syrian Prime Minister under the Assad administration, Wahmad Ghazi Jalali, said in an interview with Al Arabiya that he lost contact with President Assad last night. He further mentioned being in contact with the leader of one of the rebel groups, Al-Julani, regarding the management of the current period in the country. Jalali claimed that there should be free elections in the country.