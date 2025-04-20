Iran FM: Obama's deal is no longer good enough for us

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday night stated that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not enough for his country anymore.

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, "Relatively positive atmosphere in Rome has enabled progress on principles and objectives of a possible deal."

"We made clear how many in Iran believe that the JCPOA is no longer good enough for us. To them, what is left from that deal are 'lessons learned.' Personally, I tend to agree.

"The initiation of expert level track will begin in coming days with a view to hammer out details. After that, we will be in a better position to judge.

"For now, optimism may be warranted but only with a great deal of caution."

Negotiations were held this weekend in Rome, and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi tweeted earlier on Saturday, thanking both Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff "for their highly constructive approach to the talks today. These talks are gaining momentum and now even the unlikely is possible."

A spokesman for the Omani Foreign Ministry tweeted that Iran and the US have agreed to begin the next stage of negotiations, which "aim to seal a fair, enduring and binding deal which will ensure Iran completely free of nuclear weapons and sanctions, and maintaining its ability to develop peaceful nuclear energy."

IRNA has reported that the next round of negotiations will take place next week in Muscat.