The chief of staff for Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was investigated on Sunday regarding how she obtained her gun license. This follows an investigation that was ordered by the Attorney General.

Her attorney stated: "The license was obtained through a proper and legal process. The investigation appears to be an attempt by the Department for Investigation of Police to intimidate a law-abiding woman for ulterior motives."

Ben-Gvir's office insisted that the chief of staff received her license lawfully, especially considering that she accompanies the minister on his many travels, and he himself is considered a particularly threatened individual.

Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the investigation: "This is already becoming a fait accompli because they have targeted my head and my associates; it's time to fire the head of the Department for Investigation of Police immediately."