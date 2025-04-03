Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and the State Prosecutor on Thursday published a statement regarding the interrogation of journalist Zvika Klein and the summons of additional journalists to give testimony.

The statement stated that the law enforcement system is committed to the freedom of press and that the enforcement policy has not changed. It also claimed that efforts are being made to interview as few journalists as possible.

"Investigation of the suspicions on the matter of advancing Qatar's interests by advisers to the Prime Minister requires taking open testimonies from journalists," the statement said. "Without journalists' testimonies we cannot clarify the relevant facts."

Regarding the reasons for interrogating Klein, who serves as editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post, it was explained that he was originally asked to provide an open testimony, not as a suspect in the case.

"During his testimony, a significant suspicion was formed that the journalist was together with the Prime Minister's advisers as a part in the system of receiving favors from Qatar in exchange for advancing its interests," the statement claimed. "It was decided to move to an interrogation under caution, which focused on the issue of receiving favors from Qatar."

Also on Thursday, the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court extended the arrest of Eli Feldstein and Yonatan Urich until Friday, despite the police's request to extend their arrests by one week.

Three journalists are expected to provide open testimonies Thursday.