It has been cleared for publication that Zvika Klein, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post, is the journalist under investigation in connection with the Qatar-Gate affair. Klein is suspected of maintaining contact with a foreign agent and is alleged to have acted as an intermediary between Eli Feldstein, spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli businessman Gil Birger, and Jay Footlik, a US citizen who previously worked as a lobbyist for the Qatari government.

Last year, Klein visited Qatar on a journalist assignment following an official invitation. Subsequently, he published conversations with high-ranking officials in the country. As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities intend to obtain testimonies from and interrogate additional media figures who reportedly provided Qatar with an official platform. This follows allegations concerning Prime Minister Netanyahu’s advisors, Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein.

Earlier, the court extended the detention of Urich and Feldstein by two days and consequently lifted the gag order imposed on the investigation. Law enforcement authorities assert that Urich, among other activities, transmitted messages to journalists, purportedly originating from the Prime Minister’s Office, while their actual source was allegedly linked to Qatari interests. The presiding judge acknowledged that there were numerous such publications.

During a court hearing, police investigator Zohar Erez disclosed that Urich was questioned about whether he had leaked classified information from the Cabinet. Furthermore, Prime Minister Netanyahu himself was reportedly asked during his testimony whether his advisor had disclosed sensitive information.

Attorney Amit Hadad, who represents Urich, argued that the police exerted undue pressure on the suspects. He cited an instance where an interrogator allegedly warned Urich: “Think carefully, because you can see your child tonight.” However, Investigator Erez, who was present during the questioning, denied that such a statement was made.

Hadad further contended that the investigator failed to provide a clear summary of facts to justify the legal arrest warrant. He noted that the warrant itself lacked this summary, which he described as a fundamental procedural flaw that undermined the suspect’s rights and the credibility of the investigation. Additionally, he asserted that Urich was pressured into considering becoming a state witness, which he characterized as a coercive investigative tactic.

In response, Hadad urged the court to revoke the gag order, arguing that the suspicions against his client were baseless and that the investigation was being exploited for media purposes. “There is no substantial evidence in this case, only empty accusations designed to serve a media agenda. The justice system must not be allowed to obscure the truth through procedural barriers, particularly when it involves such a severe violation of an individual’s rights and reputation.”

Judge Menachem Mizrahi ultimately lifted the gag order, issuing a stay of execution despite the police’s request to appeal the decision. The judge justified this action by noting that the gag order had not been effectively enforced, as many details had already been leaked to the media.

Notably, Attorney Hadad represents both Urich and Prime Minister Netanyahu in this matter. Additionally, Attorney Oded Savorai, legal counsel for Feldstein, raised concerns before the court regarding potential conflicts of interest. He questioned law enforcement’s measures to prevent obstruction of justice, given that the same attorney was advising multiple individuals involved in the case.