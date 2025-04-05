Zvika Klein, editor of the Jerusalem Post and the suspect in contact with a foreign agent in the Qatar-Gate affair, was interviewed for the first time since being interrogated under caution last week.

In an interview with Meet the Press, he claimed: "They took my phone, I'm using my neighbor's daughter's phone now," he shared, stating that he still hasn't received his device back despite being interrogated last Monday.

Klein clarified that his last contact regarding Qatar was in 2022, and that since then he had no further communication on this matter. When asked about the claim made by the Attorney General, that he was part of a mechanism for receiving benefits, Klein firmly denied: "I did not receive any benefits. By the way, no one offered me anything. They paid for the flight to Qatar, but I clearly stated in my articles that I was invited by the Qatari government."

Regarding his detention, Klein shared that his wife was abroad due to the death of her mother, and he asked the police: "Who will take the kids? They said I was coming to give some testimony for a few hours." He was released at midnight and told his children that he was "helping the police."

"I want the truth to come out," Klein emphasized, adding: "As time goes on, I realize I really don’t know all the truth. I compromised many journalistic connections here, and I will probably pay some price in terms of people trying to take revenge on me for it."