Zvika Klein, Editor-in-Chief of the Jerusalem Post, spoke on Sunday morning to Kan Reshet Bet about the Qatar Gate affair, in which he was interrogated under warning and released.

Klein said that his cell phone was still being held in police custody, even though there was no warrant for it. Klein added that after his release from the investigation, he noticed media reports that included quotes from his private correspondence with other suspects in the case.

Klein said that he travelled to Qatar after the first hostage deal, following an official invitation from the Qatari government and funded by it. He explained the police's starting point in the investigation, claiming that they did not understand how the Israeli media operates.

"During the interrogation they asked me who financed my trip to Qatar and I explicitly said and wrote that the Qatari government financed the trip, because I was invited by them. This is not unusual in the Israeli media. I didn't hide it. There was full disclosure in the article."

Klein was first brought in for open questioning, which turned into an interrogation under warning. He says that at some stage, he understood that he was being interrogated under warning, but noted: "This was a premeditated move."

On his ties with Urich, Einhorn and Feldstein, Klein said: "Since 2022 I haven't been in contact with Yonatan Urich. Urich was the first to open relations with Qatar, but since then, we haven't been in touch. Einhorn was the most dominant and I was also in contact with Feldstein."