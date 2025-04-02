Óscar Arias Sánchez, Nobel laureate and twice former Costa Rican president (in 1986-1990 and 2006-2010) says US has revoked his visa to enter the country, with no reason given.

At a news conference he held in San José, the Costa Rican capital, The New York Times reported that Sánchez said he received an email on Tuesday morning, which cited Section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, allowing the secretary of state and consular officials to revoke visas at their discretion.

In February, Sánchez wrote on Facebook that Mr. Trump was behaving like “a Roman emperor, telling the rest of the world what to do."

[קישורים:4:דונלד טראמפ]

“I don’t know why they have revoked my visa,” Sánchez said at the news conference. “I don’t know if the revoking of my visa is some sort of punishment, because I say what I think.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that he had signed perhaps more than 300 letters revoking the visas of students, visitors and others to expel them from the US because of their foreign policy views or criminal activities.