In a personal and emotional plea, Tal and Ora Kupershtein, father and aunt of Bar who is being held by Hamas in Gaza, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act with utmost urgency to bring the hostages back from Gaza.

Bar marked his 23rd birthday on Tuesday—his second birthday forced to spend in Hamas captivity, after more than 540 days.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu," Tal and Ora began their joint appeal, "today is Bar’s 23rd birthday, his second in Hamas captivity. Bar has been far from us for over 540 days. We are anxious, in pain, and heartbroken."

The family claimed it has been neglected by the government: "We, like many families, feel that we have been pushed down your and your government’s priority list, despite there being no issue more urgent or pressing than the situation of our loved ones and the need to bring them back."

The trigger for their urgent appeal is reports of the Prime Minister’s planned trip to Hungary and an extended stay there. "From media reports, we learned you’re traveling to Hungary tomorrow and even extending your stay through the weekend. Prime Minister—please, focus on the hostages. Diplomatic trips can wait, but the time of Bar and the other hostages is running out. Every day for us is an eternity for them. Every additional day in captivity endangers the hostages’ lives—those alive are at risk of death, and those killed are at risk of disappearing."

They implored the Prime Minister, "We appeal to you from the depths of our hearts—don’t let Bar’s 23rd birthday become his last. Shorten your trip, and direct all your resources and abilities to secure a deal that will bring our Bar and the 58 other hostages home."

Tal Kupershtein turned to his kidnapped son directly in a touching message: "Bar, if you can see us—we’re with you. We’re proud of you. And we love you. You’re not alone. Your next birthday, you’ll celebrate here with us."