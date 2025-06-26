Ofra Keidar was laid to rest in Kibbutz Be'eri today (Thursday) after being held captive for 625 days, and 629 days after her abduction on October 7th, 2023.

Elad Keidar, Ofra's son, said at the funeral: "After they told us you had been recovered from Gaza, I couldn't stop replaying our last phone conversation in my head - the photos and videos I saw, the situation we were in at home, and the state you were in when you faced the terrorists. I started analyzing the entire situation from every angle, like a 360-degree view. I need these details to find closure in my personal journey. I hope with all my heart that all the families of the hostages will also be able to find their closure."

"Mom, thank you for everything you taught me, for all the years you were with us. You live on in each and every one of your children. Thank you for who you were to us, and through you, we also gained a new family. I hope you can see how strong Yael is, how much she understands and knows, and how much your character and personality shine through her. You raised and educated her in an incredible way. I ask for your forgiveness, Mom. Forgive me for not coming to you when we spoke, and for not being able to help you. I love you always."

Yael Keidar, Ofra's daughter, eulogized: "I want to tell you that I survived and I'm alive. I'm sad that you left us. We weren't just mother and daughter - we were friends. I miss your hugs and I'm continuing on your path. I swim, I care for animals, and I give love to everyone around me. Mom, you taught me so many things, and because of them, I am who I am today. I wanted you to know that there are good people who are with me and love me. My dear brothers Elad and Oren are always by my side, even when things are difficult for me. I want to thank all the soldiers who brought Mom back. May your memory be a blessing. I love you and will remember you forever."

Einav Keidar, Ofra's daughter-in-law, stated: "Ofra, my children miss you so much. You are missing from our lives every single day.

"Today, we are granted this moment to bid you farewell in peace. You are deep within our thoughts and hearts. We love you, and please watch over us from above, because we are very tired. I long for days of unity and unconditional love among our people, but above all, our moral obligation and ability to heal ourselves will come only after the return of the remaining hostages: those who are alive for rehabilitation, and those for proper burial in the land of Israel."

Amit Shalvi of the Kibbutz Be'eri municipality stated: "Here you are, but this is not how we wanted it to be. And once again - 'the soil of Be'eri gathers you to itself' - and this is so unlike you. The circle has closed, and your dear family has a grave they can visit. Yet still, 50 of our people remain in Gaza's tunnels - at least 20 alive, about 30 deceased, including five of ours: Yossi, Ilan, Dror, Meni, and Sahar. Time has stood still for them, and they must be returned immediately. We must end the war in Gaza and bring them all home."