Likud MK Galit Distel Atbaryan criticized the conduct of left-wing protesters in light of the report that one had sexually harassed a border police officer.

In an interview with Radio Kol B'Rama, she expressed concern that this is a widespread and dangerous phenomenon. According to her, "This is a collection of very violent men who received approval from the Attorney General to kill. They fantasize aloud about a civil war, and there may be many like him who are gathering hidden weapons at home for the day of reckoning.” She added: "The Jewish department in the ISA should act against this".

Later in the interview, she addressed the possibility that the Supreme Court would intervene in the decision to dismiss ISA head Ronen Bar, and called not to comply with such a ruling: “If the court reaches a ruling that is not anchored in law, such as the dismissal of the head of the ISA – there is no reason to respect it. In the face of such a thing, one must say 'no'. If the court invalidates the dismissal of Ronen Bar, we must continue to search for another head of the ISA.”

Regarding Bar himself, she said: “He is part of the coup. He is an official who does not understand his place, who challenges at the encouragement of leftist leaders for civil disobedience. Even if the state burns, we will not give an inch.”