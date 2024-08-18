Two months ago MK Galit Distel Atbaryan (Likud) was offered the position of Israel’s ambassador in Rome, by officials close to the Prime Minister.

Channel 12 News reported that Distel, former Minister of Information who resigned at the beginning of the war, responded in the negative.

Yossi Shelley, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, also received an offer in recent months to be appointed as Israel’s ambassador in Rome or Lisbon.

It was finally decided that Shelley would be appointed as Israel's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Last year, the position of Israel’s ambassador to Rome was offered to former mayor of Ma'ale Adumim, Benny Kashriel, an appointment that was even approved by the government, but it was not finalized due to opposition from Italy, since Kashriel is strongly identified with Jewish residence in Judea and Samaria.