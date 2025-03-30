Rebecca Bohbot, whose husband Elkana is being held hostage by Hamas, recounted her struggle dealing with the two videos of Elkana that were released from captivity in Gaza last week.

"It is impossible to imagine what I am going through. I am crying non-stop since I saw my husband who sacrificed himself and his freedom, to save others. He is still there, in a hopeless situation, kneeling, tearing his clothes, begging the state to release him," Bohbot said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

She described the moments of watching the video: "The officer called and asked me to come in and watch it. I said, ‘it is clear that this is my husband's voice.’ There is nothing more sincere than this video, I know my husband. He spoke from the bottom of his heart. I see a person who is losing hope amidst the ongoing chaos. With God's help, he will return healthy in body and spirit. He will also find a different family and a different child. We have all changed during this time."

She said that Elkana could have been saved from the Nova music festival, from which he was taken hostage, but chose to stay and save others. "He did not save himself; he decided to stay there and help because he had a responsibility. As a result of his heroic decision to stay there to help, he stayed behind and was abducted."

"He is so concerned for me and my child that it is suffocating me. I am so angry, so overwhelmed with emotions. This is a disgrace? Why should I be happy to see him in a video, instead of having him here at home with me?”

“Where is the country, where is the government?" Rebecca wondered in pain. She says that to date the Prime Minister has not contacted her. "I want to tell the government: ‘shame on you.’ To date, I have not received a call from the Prime Minister. It's a disgrace that I haven't received a call, that there are no promises, that I have no one to talk to. The only way I have is to speak with the media." Rebecca explained that she decided to start giving interviews to the media, after a long period of time during which the family maintained a low profile. "At the beginning, we were focused on taking care of him, not putting him on the frontline. But that was a mistake. We listened to many others, I’m not naming names, who told us that this was the wise thing to do. It was also a family decision. But the humanitarian list was released, and my husband was supposed to be there; he is asthmatic and also has a child. If I don’t stand up and shout, no one will do this for me."

"I am shouting out everywhere, because I people must stop looking to the sides and focus on what is important in this country. I come from Colombia, where people are abducted every day. This is what will happen if the state does not take responsibility and bring them home," she concluded.