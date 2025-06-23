Israel is interested in ending the war with Iran soon, Israeli and Arab officials told the Wall Street Journal.

Jerusalem is seeking to leverage the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites to advance efforts to conclude the hostilities.

Israeli sources stated that the IDF expects to complete its list of targets in Iran in the coming days.

The Israeli officials expressed hope that Iran would return to the negotiating table and agree to end its nuclear program. They noted that Israel remains prepared to use military force in the future if Iran attempts to revive the program.

Earlier Monday, the Israeli Air Force launched an intense wave of strikes on IRGC camps and command centers in Tehran, as well as key symbols of regime authority. The attack is considered the most forceful strike in the capital of the Islamic Republic to date.

Among the targets was Evin Prison, known in recent years for housing Iranian regime opponents. Since the founding of the Islamic Republic, Evin has symbolized the regime’s repression.

In addition, the Fordow nuclear facility was struck again. Iranian sources report dozens of IRGC personnel killed in the IAF strikes. According to Israeli assessments, the Natanz nuclear site was completely destroyed. Damage assessments are ongoing for the Isfahan and Fordow facilities, with current indications suggesting severe damage at Fordow, though not total destruction.