The Hamas terror group on Saturday afternoon published a video of hostage Elkana Bohbot, who was kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and has been held in captivity for 540 days.

The video is published with the family's permission.

Earlier this week, The Hamas terror organization published a video with a sign of life from Elkhana Bohbot and Yosef Haim Ohana. The Ohana and Bohbot families authorized the publication of the video.

In the Hamas propaganda video, dictated entirely by Hamas terrorists, the two attack the government and call on released hostages to pressure the government to make a deal for their release.

Elkana's family stated: "For 535 days, Elkana has been in an ongoing hell. The video shows he is in poor condition, having lost a significant amount of weight due to persistent starvation. He suffers from skin and breathing problems in addition to being asthmatic, and has not seen daylight for almost a year and a half!"

They added: "This video is further proof that Elkana must return home to his family, to his wife Rivka and his son Ra'am David. Elkana is crying out for help, begging us not to forget him in the tunnel hell.

The family pleaded: "We appeal and plead with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Trump - please, imagine this is your son, the father of your grandchild, waiting to see daylight, hearing IDF bombs, and living in constant fear for his life.

"Every day Ra'am asks about his father. When will we be able to tell him his father is coming home? This child too trapped in a dark tunnel and in captivity."

They concluded: "The video is a sign of life, but we want Elkana alive at home and the return of everyone! It's time to end the suffering not only of the families but of an entire nation that wants them home."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​