The Hamas terror organization published a video with a sign of life from Yosef Haim Ohana and Elkana Bohbot who were abducted on October 7th, 2023, and have been held hostage for 535 days.

Per the request of the Hostages' Families Forum, the footage will be published after the family's approval.

Last month, Yosef Haim's aunt, Hannah Mastronov told Ynet that the family received an indication that he is alive. Mastronov said that the information was received after a recent hostage release. "We have a clear indication that he is alive," she said.

"We remained under the radar until now, but now we're coming out. We chose to speak to the media after the release on Shabbat (Saturday), our feelings are really not simple."

Ohana, 24 from Kiryat Malachi, was abducted from the Supernova Music Festival in Re'im. His mother revealed that he and a friend assisted the wounded at the festival and took them to ambulances.

Elkana Bohbot turned 36 last Saturday; he was also abducted from the music festival where he was working.

Rivka and Ruhama Bohbot, his wife and mother, spoke at the weekly rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday night: "Today is your birthday, and on behalf of the entire family, I want to tell you - you are not alone, you are strong and a survivor, and you will hold on. I want to wish you and us a miracle right now, that we will embrace you and never let go. Our little Ram David doesn't stop talking about you. He dreams of the day when he can run into your arms again."

"It's unbelievable that we're on day 533 of your captivity and we woke up to the black morning of returning to fighting, and with the testimonies of those who returned, we understand more than ever the dangers of war for the hostages. Therefore, on this day, I want to appeal to the Israeli government, to all decision-makers, to the Prime Minister - don't forget our hostages. We demand that you do everything to bring them back to us, before anything else you do - now. Happy birthday, my love. Waiting for your second birthday, the day of your return to us, home."