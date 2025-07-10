אברהם אזולאי בפעילות בעזה מתוך הטוויטר של ח"כ סוכות

Knesset Member Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) on Thursday morning posted on his X account a sharp criticism of Israel's security policy following the death of Master Sergeant (Res.) Abraham Azulay, who was killed Wednesday night in Gaza.

Succot shared footage showing Azulay demolishing a house in Rafah, writing, "To take the area that the State of Israel sent Abraham and his comrades to clear, risking their lives, and return it to Hamas is a slap in the face to the fighters and a betrayal of the memory of the fallen."

Azulay will be laid to rest Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Azulay, 25, was an operator in the engineering unit of the Southern Command.

A resident of the Shaked Farm in the hills of Itamar, he is survived by his wife Ruth, whom he married only three months ago, as well as his parents and siblings.