The IDF announced on Tuesday morning that five soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion fell during combat in northern Gaza.

The names of two of them have been cleared for publication: Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar, aged 20, from Jerusalem, and Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, aged 20, from Jerusalem.

The families of the other three soldiers who fell in the same incident have been notified and their names will be published later.

14 additional soldiers were injured in the incident, of which two are in serious condition.

The total number of fallen soldiers since the start of the war now stands at 888.