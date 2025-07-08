Jerusalem is cast into mourning: Three out of the five soldiers killed on Monday evening in the explosion in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip were residents of Israel's capital: Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar, Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, and Staff Sergeant Noam Aharon Musgadian.

The two additional soldiers who fell in the incident were Sergeant First Class (res.) Benyamin Asulin, aged 28, from Haifa, and Staff Sergeant Moshe Shmuel Noll, aged 21, from Beit Shemesh.

The deadly incident occurred Monday night at around 10:00 p.m. A force from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade was advancing on foot along a route near operating tanks and engineering vehicles. The troops entered a field containing explosive devices, which detonated. During the subsequent evacuation efforts, the force came under gunfire in a combined terrorist ambush.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion lamented: "Jerusalem bows its head. Three of our dear sons fell in battle for the defense of the people of Israel. Our children who grew up in the city's streets have become brave warriors and did not return." He noted that "the entire city of Jerusalem embraces the families, shares in their grief, and promises that their sons' memories will never be forgotten."

The Netzah Yehuda foundation, which supports haredi soldiers, veterans, and their families, also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers from the battalion. "With broken and tearful hearts, we join the families in mourning the loss of their sons—brave warriors who risked their lives and sanctified G-d's name for the sake of the people of Israel," the organization said.

"The Netzah Yehuda Battalion entered the maneuver just a few days ago, as part of another battalion combat team operation in northern Gaza," the organization added. "The battalion has gained extensive experience in ground operations throughout the war, particularly in the northern Gaza sector, where it has achieved numerous successes against Hamas, despite also suffering the loss of soldiers and commanders in the past."

The soldiers will be laid to rest one after the other at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem at 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.