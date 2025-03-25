Hamas’ internal security apparatus published a warning to the public in the Gaza Strip not to use "military" vehicles.

A statement posted on its Telegram page said, "Caution must be exercised regarding the use of military vehicles and those resembling vehicles used by resistance organizations or security apparatuses."

The warning came after Israel Air Force aircraft conducted targeted strikes on Monday against vehicles belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, dozens of vehicles across the Strip were attacked, including pickup trucks and commercial vehicles used by terrorists during the October 7 massacre.

According to reports, the strikes aimed to impair the maneuverability and logistics of terrorist organizations. The defense establishment estimates that the operation will continue based on the situational assessment on the ground.