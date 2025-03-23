France on Saturday condemned the rocket fire from Lebanese territory into Israel, but also called on Israel to display "restraint" after it struck targets in Lebanon in response.

"France calls on all parties to respect the commitments made under the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, to avoid an escalation that could have serious consequences for the security of Lebanon, Israel, and the entire region," said a statement from the French Foreign Ministry.

The statement came after a barrage of six missiles fired from Lebanon triggered sirens in Metula early Saturday morning, the first barrage towards the city in three months.

The IDF confirmed that three launches were intercepted, while the rest did not cross into Israeli territory.

The IDF later struck dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command center from which Hezbollah terrorists were operating in southern Lebanon.

Earlier in the week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he had spoken with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and that together, they condemned the resumption of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

He emphasized the importance of restoring the ceasefire in Gaza, stating, "A return to the ceasefire is essential for the release of all hostages and the protection of civilians."

In a post on X after the conversation, Macron further noted that both leaders discussed the urgent need for cooperation regarding Gaza's future.

Israel launched the surprise strikes in Gaza early Tuesday morning after Hamas refused to release more hostages and rejected US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal.

Macron has been critical of Israel over its war against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.