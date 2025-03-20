French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that he had spoken with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and that together, they condemned the resumption of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Reuters reported.

Macron revealed that the two leaders will co-chair a conference focused on advancing a two-state solution, with the goal of "helping revive a political perspective for both Israelis and Palestinians."

He emphasized the importance of restoring the ceasefire in Gaza, stating, "A return to the ceasefire is essential for the release of all hostages and the protection of civilians."

In a post on X after the conversation, Macron further noted that both leaders discussed the urgent need for cooperation regarding Gaza's future.

Israel launched the surprise strikes in Gaza early Tuesday morning after Hamas refused to release more hostages and rejected US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal.

Macron has been critical of Israel over its war against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The French President twice called for an arms embargo against Israel to stop the conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah, saying that "stopping the export of weapons" used by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to end fighting there.

Israel’s renewed strikes on Gaza were also condemned on Tuesday by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who wrote in a post on X, “I am outraged by the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. I strongly appeal for the ceasefire to be respected, for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to be reestablished and for the remaining hostages to be released unconditionally.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein fired back at Guterres and wrote, “We are outraged that you, Antonio Guterres, are the Secretary-General of the UN.”

“Not a word about the fact that Hamas rejected two American proposals to extend the ceasefire and release more hostages—two proposals that Israel accepted,” added Marmorstein.

“Not a word about the fact that Hamas exploits the transfer of goods to Gaza to rebuild its war machine in order to further attack Israel.”

“Not a word about UNRWA, which, under your leadership, employs Hamas terrorists, and whose facilities were used by Hamas to hold hostages. Indeed, we are outraged by your moral bankruptcy,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson concluded.