Sirens sounded Saturday morning in Metula, after the first barrage in three months was fired towards the city.

Six missiles were launched in the 7:30 a.m. barrage, activating sirens throughout the area.

The IDF confirmed that three launches were intercepted, while the rest did not cross into Israeli territory.

The IDF later reported, "A short while ago, the IDF struck dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command center from which Hezbollah terrorists were operating in southern Lebanon."

"The rocket fire launched this morning (Saturday) toward the Galilee constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and is a direct threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. The State of Lebanon bears responsibility for upholding the agreement.

"The IDF will continue to act as required in order protect Israeli citizens."

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment following the barrage. He then said, "The IDF will respond forcefully to the fire. The country of Lebanon bears responsibility for upholding the agreement. There are no changes to the guidelines for the home front."

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned: "We will not allow a situation in which there is rocket fire from Lebanon towards towns in the Galilee. We promised security to the residents of the Galilee - and that is exactly what there will be. The law for Metula is the same as the law for Beirut. The Lebanese government bears responsibility for all fire from its territory. I have instructed the IDF to respond accordingly."

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office read: "In response to the launching of rockets toward Israel this morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to act with force against dozens of terrorist targets in Lebanon."

"The Government of Lebanon is the party responsible for everything taking place within its territory.

"Israel will not allow any harm to its citizens and its sovereignty - and will do everything in its power to ensure the safety of the citizens of Israel and the communities of the North."