In accordance with the political echelon, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) are currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, said the IDF and Shin Bet in a joint statement early Tuesday morning.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to act forcefully against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip."

"This follows Hamas’ repeated refusal to release our hostages and its rejection of all proposals received from US President’s envoy Steve Witkoff and the mediators. At this moment, the IDF is attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of achieving the war objectives as set by the political echelon, including the release of all our hostages—both the living and the fallen," the statement added.

"From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force. The operational plan was presented last weekend by the IDF and approved by the political echelon."

In the wake of the resumption of the fighting in Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that following a situational assessment, changes were made to the IDF Home Front Command's defensive guidelines as of 2:00 a.m. Tuesday. As part of the changes, the areas of the communities near the Gaza Strip will change from Full Activity to Limited activity, meaning educational activity will not be allowed.

The areas of the Western Negev and Western Lachish remains unchanged - Full Activity.