Earlier today (Monday), several terrorists were identified operating near IDF troops in the area of Shejaiya and attempting to plant explosive devices in the ground.

Israeli troops opened fire toward them, and hits were identified.

Additionally, three terrorists were identified operating near IDF troops in the area of Nuseirat and attempting to plant explosive devices in the ground. The IAF struck the terrorists, and hits were identified.

Hamas claims that Israel violated the ceasefire agreement by not withdrawing from the Philadelphi Route according to the predetermined timetable.

In an official statement by Hamas, it stated that Israel did not commit to a gradual reduction of its forces on the Philadelphi Corridor in the first phase and did not begin the withdrawal on the 42nd day as agreed. Hamas condemned the Israeli actions and called for respecting the agreements.