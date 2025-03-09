An armed man was shot by Secret Service agents outside the White House this morning (Sunday).

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi wrote on X, “Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest shortly after midnight on March 9 at 17th and G Streets NW.”

The armed man, who is from Indiana, was described as "suicidal." He parked a block away from the White House shortly after midnight and walked toward Pennsylvania Avenue. Upon being stopped by Secret Service agents, the man drew his gun, prompting the agents to shoot him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No one else was injured during the incident. His motive is currently unknown.

US President Donald Trump was not at the White House at the time of the incident and was at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump survived two assassination attempts last summer during the 2024 presidential campaign. In July, Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He turned his head shortly before the shot, an act which likely saved his life.

The following month, a gunman was spotted with a rifle lying in wait for Trump at a golf course in Florida and arrested before he could carry out his plot to assassinate the then-presidential candidate.