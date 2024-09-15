Donald Trump
Donald TrumpREUTERS/Ronda Churchill

The Secret Service is responding to a shooting outside Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the former president was leaving, according to law enforcement sources.

Shots were fired outside Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's golf club as he was leaving the premises.

According to law enforcement, the Secret Service is responding.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” the Trump Campaign stated.