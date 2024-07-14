Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage by the Secret Service after apparent gunshots were heard at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump had just begun to speak when several shots were heard and he fell.

Trump was led away by the Secret Service and he raised his fists towards the audience. It appears that there was blood on his head as he was evacuated.

According to Mike Valente, a journalist at WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, the Butler County District Attorney says that one person is believed to be dead, Trump is okay, and there is no information about the shooter. Valente posted that the district attorney says he believes the person who died was “someone in the crowd.”

Washington Post's Meryl Kornfield added that according to the district attorney the shooter is dead, and another person is in serious condition.

The official Pool reporters reported that they "heard a series of loud explosions or loud bangs before Secret Service agents rushed toward Trump. The Secret Service went and immediately covered President Trump. Agents grabbed Trump, who was seen waving his fists in the air".

US Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi updated that Former President Donald Trump is safe.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania", he said, "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available".

Donald Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung said: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on social media: "Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery".

US President Joe Biden wrote: "I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it".

Former Vice President Mike Pence wrote: "Karen and I are praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us."

House Speaker Mike Johnson tweeted: "Praying for President Trump".

Elon Musk responded to the incident by endorsing Trump: "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery", he wrote on X, and then added: "Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt".

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote: "I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country."