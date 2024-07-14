A video posted to social media shows the moment Secret Service snipers returned fire at the shooter who attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

In the video, two Secret Service agents can be seen lying on the roof of a building behind the rally as Trump addressed the crowd.

The agents appeared to notice the would-be assassin right before he opened fire. The shooter, who was later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired off multiple rounds before he was shot and killed.

Trump was struck in the ear and hospitalized for a short while. At least two bystanders were struck, one of whom was killed.