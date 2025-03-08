Indian media reported today (Saturday) that an Israeli tourist and a local innkeeper were the victims of a very severe rape, perpetrated by three assailants near the village of Sanapur in the Karnataka district of South India.

Two suspects in the act were arrested, while the hunt for the third suspect continued.

The two women were walking with three tourists, whom the assailants threw into a ditch before raping them. Two of the men, aged 23 and 42, were injured but managed to swim out and call the authorities - while the third, aged 26, drowned.

The incident occurred two days ago, and the body of the third victim, an Indian, was recovered from the canal this morning.

The Foreign Ministry said: "The Israeli consulate in Bangalore and the Department of Israelis Abroad are aware of and are handling the case of an Israeli woman who was assaulted in the country."