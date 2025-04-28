Switzerland’s Ambassador to Israel, Simon Geissbühler, issued an apology on Sunday to Israel’s Foreign Ministry and the Israel Fencing Association, following an incident involving the Swiss fencing team at the European U23 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, Haaretz reported.

During Saturday’s medal ceremony, Israel claimed the gold while Switzerland secured silver. As "Hatikva," Israel’s national anthem, played, both the Israeli and Italian teams turned respectfully toward their flags. The Swiss team, however, remained facing forward, drawing criticism.

"Personally, but also on behalf of Swiss Fencing, I deplore the behavior of our athletes," Ambassador Geissbühler wrote in a letter on Sunday, emphasizing that "an award ceremony must under no circumstances be misused for political statements – despite every athlete's right to have their own opinion on political conflicts and wars."

He further clarified that "this action was not discussed with anyone in advance" and pledged that Swiss Fencing would "confront the athletes upon their return and then decide on the next steps."

Following the backlash, the Swiss Fencing Federation shared a statement on Facebook. Its president, Max Heinzer, echoed the ambassador’s sentiments, asserting that, "as a matter of principle, Swiss Fencing is of the opinion that sporting competitions are not suitable for the expression of political opinions, even if athletes are of course allowed to have their own personal opinions on current world affairs."

Israel’s team, coached by Alexander Ivanov and featuring fencers Alon Sarid, Fyodor Khaperski, Yonatan Masika, and Itamar Tavor, entered the tournament ranked seventh. They defeated Estonia 45-38, overcame Sweden 45-33 in the quarterfinals, and secured a medal with a 45-34 victory over Italy.

In the final, Israel clinched gold with a decisive 45-29 win against top-seeded Switzerland. This marks Israel’s first team gold at the European U23 Championships since Dar Hecht's 2022 victory in the women’s event.

Reacting to the Swiss team's conduct, Israel Olympic Committee Chairwoman and International Olympic Committee member Yael Arad condemned their behavior in a Facebook post.

"The Swiss under-23 team chose to cope with the loss on the podium as the anthem was being played with provocative losing chutzpah that utterly contravenes not only Olympic values, but also the fact that Switzerland declared Hamas an illegal murderous terrorist organization after October 7," she wrote.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also weighed in on the controversy, writing on X, "Shame on the Swiss team for its disrespectful behavior that humiliated and embarrassed the country they were supposed to represent."