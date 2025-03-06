Laly Dery, mother of fallen soldier Sergeant first class (res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery z"l, who fell in battle in Gaza, talks about the emotional moment her family experienced after the shiva (seven day mourning period).



Dery said that Racheli, Saadia's wife, found out that she was pregnant the day after the shiva, but decided to keep it a secret and reveal it to the extended family only six months later.



Dery told Kan Reshet Bet: "Racheli, Saadia’s wife, found out that she was pregnant with their third child, but she wanted to keep this secret personal between her and Saadia and shared it with us only six months later. When I heard I cried and laughed as never before."

Last Monday, the brit milah (circumcision) was held for the son of Saadia and Racheli. Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, head of the Meirim Institutions in Jaffa, and head of the yeshiva where Saadia studied for the past ten years, recited the blessings. The baby's name: Yagel Haim.



Racheli wrote after the birth: "Eight months later, in the midst of my great darkness, a great light has arrived. We are happy and excited to announce the birth of our sweet son."



Laly wrote after the birth: "In the words of the circumcision covenant it is said, 'In your blood you shall live.' Live, Racheli, Live, surrounded by Halleli, Yinon-Shaul and your newborn son, a gift from heaven. A gift from Saadia, who took care of you and us even in his death. We are both crying and laughing at the same time."