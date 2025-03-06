Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir decided on a series of senior appointments in the IDF last night, with the consent of the Minister of Defense, Israel Katz.

Among the prominent appointments: Brigadier General Ehud Tzur will be appointed commander of the Training and Exercise Headquarters. Colonel Yuval Yamin will be appointed Military Police Chief and promoted to Brigadier General. Colonel Gilad Sherki will be appointed commander of the Jordan Valley and the Huleh (Brigade 417), and a new commander will be appointed for the Yahalom special forces engineering unit.

Brigadier General Oded Ziman will be appointed as the Chief of Staff's Deputy for Operations in the Northern Command, Brigadier General Aviv Amir will be appointed as the Chief of Staff's Deputy for Operations in the Southern Command, and Brigadier General Ayoob Kayuf will be appointed as the Head of the Operations Branch in the Operations Directorate. In addition, Brigadier General Natanel Lazri will be appointed as the Head of the Planning Branch in the Ground Forces Command, and Brigadier General Maoz Salomon will be appointed as the Head of the Planning Branch in the Planning Directorate and the Multidisciplinary Force Building Directorate.

Colonel Nadav Maysles and Colonel Radee Azma will be appointed land warfare instructors at the Command and Staff College. New IDF military attachés will be appointed in Brazil, China, Greece, Italy, and the IDF land warfare attaché in Washington.

Colonel Omeri Mashiach will be appointed commander of the Northern Brigade in the Gaza Division, Colonel Noam Michael will be appointed commander of the 11th Brigade, Colonel Ya'ali Shlomo Kornfeld Ben-Yishai will be appointed commander of the 205th Brigade, Colonel Efrat Kaykov will be appointed commander of the 213th Brigade, Colonel Yonatan Dahan will be appointed commander of the 5th Brigade, and Colonel Yonatan Weinberger will be appointed commander of the 454th Brigade.

In the Air and Space Branch, a new head will be appointed for the Helicopter Section and promoted to Colonel. New commanders will be appointed for the Central Control Unit, and as an Air Instructor at the Command and Staff Course.

In addition, Lieutenant Colonel Yarin Amar will be appointed the Commander of the Engineering Battalion in the Northern Command, Lieutenant Colonel Adoniram Sharabi will be appointed the Commander of the Engineering Battalion in the Central Command, and Lieutenant Colonel Omri Asayag will be appointed the Commander of the Technology and Maintenance Battalion in the Southern Command. Lieutenant Colonel David Bar Oz will be appointed the Commander of the Training Base.

In addition, Lieutenant Colonel Meital Shindler will be appointed the command's human resources officer in the Northern Command, and Lieutenant Colonel Adina Avni will be appointed the command's human resources officer in the Southern Command.

It was also decided to send officers to study at the National Defense College and abroad, including: Lieutenant Colonel Yaniv Barot, Lieutenant Colonel Or Volozinsky, Lieutenant Colonel Dana Maymon, Lieutenant Colonel Nimrod Zibulsky, Lieutenant Colonel Avital Segev, and several other officers who will attend courses abroad.

The appointments will take effect during the coming months, in accordance with the IDF's timetable.