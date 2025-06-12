MK Kathrin Shitrit (Likud) addressed the ongoing political crisis surrounding the Draft Law in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

"The last thing we need right now is to push this government toward elections," Shitrit said, warning that such a move could jeopardize efforts to secure the hostages' release. "Hamas won’t negotiate with us; they’ll say, ‘We’ll wait for the next government, which will give us more.’"

Shitrit also commented on the ongoing discussions with the haredi parties over the Draft Law. "There are proposals and attempts to resolve the issue. Positions on conscription and sanctions against the haredim have hardened within both Likud and the Religious Zionist Party. Those who pushed for these measures are the ones responsible for bringing us to the brink of dissolving the Knesset."

"We must - indeed, we are obligated - to share the burden. But in order to achieve true burden-sharing, we must recognize that the rabbis are guided by one principle: ensuring that a haredi soldier enters the army and leaves still a haredi Jew. To make this possible, proper preparations are needed to build a process of trust," she concluded.

Watch the Hebrew interview:

