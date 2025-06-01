IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Sunday, the eve of the holiday of Shavuot, conducted a situational assessment and field tour in the southern Gaza Strip with the Commander of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, the Commander of the Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, the Commander of the Gaza Division, Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram, and other commanders.

Following the situational assessment, the Chief of Staff praised the forces for their operations and instructed an expansion of the maneuver to additional areas in the south and north of the Gaza Strip, until conditions are created for the return of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas.

Additionally, the Chief of Staff directed the establishment of further distribution and dispersal centers.

"We are in the midst of a powerful and uncompromising campaign - thanks to you, Hamas is losing control. We eliminated the arch-murderer Mohammed Sinwar, and to all the other murderers of October 7th, we send a clear message: your day will come," said Zamir.

"The IDF continues to seize and clear vast areas of enemy presence and terror infrastructure. The effort continues on all fronts, according to a systematic plan and at an appropriate pace - until all combat objectives are achieved: the return of all our hostages and the elimination of Hamas’s governing and military capabilities," he stated.

"We strike to protect the citizens of the State of Israel - the mission is defense, the method is offense," the Chief of Staff continued.

"A quiet and safe Shavuot to you, the soldiers, to your families, and to the citizens of Israel. Special appreciation goes to the reserve forces and their families, who are operating under significant strain. To the residents of the settlements on the borders and in the contact zones, who have demonstrated, since October 7th, a spirit of heroism and perseverance," he concluded.

Earlier on Sunday, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that he has ordered the IDF to continue the war against the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip, regardless of developments in the hostage negotiations.

"On the eve of Shavuot, the IDF is operating with great force, crushing the enemy, and clearing a path for the maneuvering forces," he stated.

"I have ordered the IDF to continue moving forward to all objectives, regardless of any negotiations, and to use every tool, from the air, ground, and sea, to protect the IDF soldiers and to remove and crush the Hamas terrorists," Katz added.

He concluded: "Those who massacred and fight us will pay the full price. As I said: either Hamas lets the hostages go, or it will be destroyed."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)