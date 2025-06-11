US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee defended Israel against accusations of excessive force and genocide in Gaza, dismissing such claims as unfair in an interview with CBN. He sarcastically remarked, “They're doing a lousy job at genocide. If they wanted to do genocide, they could drop a few bombs and everybody would be dead."

Huckabee emphasized that Israel takes extraordinary precautions to avoid harming civilians. “The fact that they are surgically going into Gaza, trying to move the civilians out of harm's way. They announced to them with leaflets, with paging, with cell phone texts, with loudspeakers, and they've put it on every media outlet and social media and say, 'If you're in this area, get out. We're going to attack it.'"

"Now who else does that on all of the Earth?" he asked. "Not even the US gives that kind of warning to civilians to try to protect them."

He rejected reports of a growing rift between the United States and Israel, likening the relationship to a marriage: “We share intelligence and strategies more than with any other country. The reason this marriage will not dissolve is that neither side could afford to pay alimony,” he said with a smile.

Addressing reports that there is US pressure on Israeli policy in Judea and Samaria, Huckabee noted that Washington would support Israel’s freedom of action.

On the Iran nuclear talks, he remarked that Iran has "steadfastly said they will not agree" to President Trump's demand that Iran end its uranium enrichment and nuclear weapons program. "I don’t know that we take Iran at its word—they normally don't keep their's very well in the 46 years that they've ruled that country. But I would take Trump very seriously when he says they will not have a nuclear weapon.”