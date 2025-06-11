תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

Directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue their operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, IDF troops eliminated several terrorists who loaded military equipment and weapons into a military structure that was used for terrorist purposes. In addition, the troops dismantled a Hamas weapons manufacturing site.

In addition, IDF troops dismantled Hamas military structures, and after the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons in the structures.

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of military targets across the Gaza Strip. The targets struck include terrorists, military structures, sniper and observation posts that posed a threat to the troops in the area, tunnels, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.