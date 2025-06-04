The graduation ceremony for the 71st course of the “Alon” Command and Staff College was held this evening (Wednesday) at “Dayan” Base, headed by Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir; Commander of the IDF Military Colleges, MG Nimrod Aloni; Commander of the Command and Staff College, BG Dan Noyman, along with families and additional commanders.

The course lasted approximately nine months and is being completed by 58 male and 6 female graduates, who are set to begin their roles as battalion, squadron, and flotilla commanders.

The Chief of Staff addressed the ceremony, stating: “In every arena to which we deploy our troops and commanders, including our outstanding reservists, the mission is clear. We do so with utmost seriousness, and every operational decision is made with great responsibility."

He insisted: "We will not stop until the hostages are returned as quickly as possible. This is our moral duty, our highest priority, and we are working towards it even at this very moment. It is Hamas who refuses. For its rejection of the Witkoff framework, which Israel accepted and approved, it is paying, and will continue to pay, a heavy price. It is Hamas that harms its own population. Hamas is the aggressor and the one that continues in its refusal. On this occasion, I wish to emphasize what should go without saying — IDF soldiers and commanders operate at all times, across all combat arenas, in accordance with the IDF's values, the law, and international law. From protecting and defending the State of Israel and its citizens in every action, from the use of military action to securing humanitarian aid distribution to the civilian population in Gaza."

Zamir called out attacks on the IDF, calling them "disgraceful. The IDF acts solely to safeguard the State and defend its civilians. We will fulfill our duty to defend ourselves. The war criminals committing war crimes and crimes against humanity are Hamas and its vile allies. They massacred us on October 7th, and they are the ones causing suffering and death in Gaza. "

He declared: "Release all our hostages immediately! This is the moral demand! The campaign is not yet over, but we will operate to bring it to an end, achieve our objectives, improve our strategic position, and ensure that the coming year becomes one of stabilizing our security, relief from the operational strain, a year of rebuilding, strengthening, and restored readiness for the IDF and its personnel, in mandatory service, career service, and reserve service. Graduates, you have the privilege of commanding units in a unique period, one that calls for unique commanders. You have proven yourselves worthy of leading your troops, wherever and whenever you are called upon. Step forward, you understand the weight of this moment. Lead your people with both understanding and human insight, you are commanding in a historic time”.