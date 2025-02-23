IDF tanks operate near Jenin for 1st time in over 20 years

For the first time since Operation Defensive Shield in Samaria in 2002, an armored force from Brigade 188 entered the Menashe Brigade area this morning (Sunday) as part of Operation Iron Wall.

The IDF announced that the tanks will take part in the continuation of the implementation of Operation Iron Wall, which is being conducted in Judea and Samaria and is currently focused on the Jenin area.

The IDF stated, "IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces are continuing the operation to thwart terrorism in northern Samaria and are expanding offensive activity in the area. Forces from the Nahal Brigade and the Duvdevan unit have begun operating in additional villages in the Jenin area of ​​the Menashe Brigade. At the same time, a tank division will operate in Jenin as part of the offensive effort. The forces continue to operate in the Jenin and Tulkarm areas."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived on Friday at the Tulkarm refugee camp, where he received a security briefing from the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Yaki Dolf, from the head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim, and from the commander of the Ephraim Brigade.

“In the past year, we have significantly intensified our activities: we are entering terrorist strongholds, leveling entire streets used by the terrorists, their homes. Eliminating terrorists, commanders. Doing very, very important work against the desire of Hamas and other terrorist elements to harm us,” Netanyahu said.

“That desire has not yet ceased. What we saw yesterday—the attempt to carry out mass attacks—is a very serious matter.”

“In response, following my directive and that of the Defense Minister, we have reinforced the forces in Judea and Samaria, and I have also instructed the launch of another operational activity against terror hotspots. I know that our heroic soldiers know how to carry out this task very well," concluded Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's visit came a day after the attempted bus attacks in the Holon and Bat Yam areas in which three buses were blown up and explosive devices were found on two more. Miraculously, there were no casualties from the attack, which could have killed hundreds of people.