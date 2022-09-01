Eitan Fichman
Eitan Fichman IDF Spokesperson

Eitan Fichman, the IDF soldier who was killed during an IDF training exercise on Wednesday, died after he was struck by the end of a tank cannon, an initial investigation revealed according to Kan 11 News.

Fichman, 19, was killed when he sustained a head injury during a live-fire exercise in the Golan Heights,

A system is installed in the tanks whose purpose is to ensure that the cannon is in a position parallel to the ground during travel - and this system causes the cannon to move while traveling.

The initial investigation of the case revealed signs of damage to the upper part of the cannon - that is, the assessment is being strengthened that the soldier was hit by the end of the cannon while it was moving and did not collapse due to a medical condition as was claimed earlier.

Ground Forces Command Commander Major General Tamir Yadai today instructed forces to resume normal training after training was suspended yesterday following the deadly accident.

