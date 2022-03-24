A Russian soldiers has reportedly run over his commander with his tank as a protest.

The soldier who drove the tank over the officer was said to have “blamed the commander of the group, Col. Yury Medvedev, for the deaths of his friends,” Roman Tsimbalyuk, a Ukrainian journalist, posted on Facebook.

The soldier waited for the moment during a battle when the commander would be standing next to the tank to run him over, the Daily Beast reported.

Both the commander’s legs were injured.

“Now Col. Medvedev is in a hospital in Belarus, waiting for monetary compensation for combat wounds received during the ‘special military operation to protect the Donbass.’ Colonel Medvedev was awarded the Order of Courage,” Tsimbalyuk wrote.

Footage of Medvedev being taken to the hospital was released by the head of Chechnya and Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov.

The incident occurred after Russian soldiers suffered heavy losses in the Kyiv area. Tsymbalyuk said that they may have lost half their troops in multiple battles.

NATO said on Wednesday that it estimated between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the four-week old Ukraine war, the New York Post reported.

The Ukrainian government is reportedly offering Russian soldiers a $10,000 reward, guaranteed safety and potential citizenship to surrender their tanks. Using phone numbers they have found that are used by the Russian soldiers, they have been contacting them directly.

In response, Russian tank crews are allegedly surrendering and handing over fully operable tanks after getting the enticing offers of money and citizenship.