This coming Saturday, 602 Palestinian terrorists are due to be released, including 157 prisoners sentenced to life and long prison terms, and 445 additional prisoners from Gaza who were arrested during the war, according to Palestinian reports.

Abu Ghanem, who was sentenced to three life sentences and an additional 60 years in prison, was convicted of the murders of Haim Haviv, 78, Alon Govberg, 51, and Richard Lakin, 76, on a bus at Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv in October 2015, as well as wounding fifteen others in the attack. He was convicted of three counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Terrorist Nael Barghouti, 68, who was convicted of murdering bus driver Mordechai Yakuel in January 1978, is also expected to be released. Barghouti is serving a 45-year sentence and was previously released as part of the Shalit deal in 2011. However, he was returned to prison after violating the terms of his release. According to reports, he is scheduled for extradition.

Terrorist Khalil Jabarin, a resident of Yatta, who murdered Ari Fuld at the entrance to a shopping center at the Gush Etzion intersection in 2019 and was sentenced to life imprisonment, is also expected to be released.

The terrorist Abdel Nasser Issa, a student of Yahya Ayyash "the Engineer", will also be released. He was first arrested in 1984 for two and a half years, and was accused of being a member of the cell responsible for throwing explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at IDF patrols.

About a month ago Eytan Fuld, media advisor and brother of Ari, was informed that the terrorist who murdered his brother Ari would be released as part of the hostage deal.

Fuld responded: "the Glory of Israel does not deceive or change His mind,” and that is the whole story. The enemy is celebrating, but it is a momentary celebration – until we return and destroy evil. We know that it will happen." According to Fuld, "Eternity is on our side. What about them? They are human scum, from whom nothing will remain, and nothing of their memory."

"The release of Ari's murderer is painful," Fuld wrote, "not because our murderer is more important than the murderer of another family. I grieve for Ari every day, in the past and in the future. My big problem, and the problem for all of us, is the next murder victim and the next families who, unfortunately, will join the group of bereaved families, following this bad deal. But before and after everything, I know that the eternity of Israel will not deceive."