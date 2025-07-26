Israel Police on Saturday afternoon announced that after a two-day manhunt, Arkan Khaled, the terrorist responsible for Thursday's car-ramming attack at the entrance to Kfar Yona in central Israel, has been arrested.

Khaled was captured at a construction site in the area, while on a crane.

The suspect is believed to have rammed and injured 11 people at the entrance to Kfar Yona, including nine soldiers, who sustained light to moderate injuries.

The suspect was apprehended in the area where the vehicle used in the attack was found, after he abandoned it and fled on foot.

Israeli Police Commissioner Danny Levi expressed his gratitude to the commander of the Central District, Major General Yair Hetzroni, the hundreds of police officers, Border Police fighters, volunteers, rapid response teams, and other security forces for their extensive efforts, determination, and pursuit, which led to the suspect's arrest. "I witnessed your determination over the past three days up close, and there is no one more proud of you than myself for standing up to the task in the intense heat and for so many hours," he said.

The Kfar Yona municipality announced the terrorist's capture to the residents, saying: "Dear residents, the terrorist who carried out the car-ramming attack has been apprehended. The mayor, Albert Taib, would like to thank Israel Police, the Shin Bet, the rapid response team, and all our volunteers who were involved in the intensive searches since the morning of the incident."