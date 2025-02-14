Arab nations are formulating a plan to rebuild Gaza while ensuring security and governance without displacing its residents, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Friday, according to the Reuters news agency.

He also emphasized that Jordan could not accommodate additional Palestinian Arabs.

His comments come amid strong opposition among Arab countries to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to remove the residents of Gaza from the Gaza Strip and resettle them in Jordan and Egypt.

"Just to answer you unequivocally, 35% of our population are refugees, we cannot afford any more, we cannot have Palestinians coming to Jordan. They don't want to come to Jordan and we don't want them to come to Jordan," Safadi said at the Munich Security Conference.

"We are working on an Arab proposal that will show that we can rebuild Gaza without displacing its people, that we can have a plan that will guarantee security and governance," Safadi stated, while also urging Israel to consider the long-term future of the region.

"Israelis also have to think long-term. For it to live in peace and security, its neighbors need to live in peace and security," he said.

Trump initially floated his plan for Gaza during a meeting at the White House last week with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier this week, Jordan's King Abdullah II traveled to Washington, where he met with Trump and reaffirmed his country's firm stance against the proposal.

In a post on X following the meeting, the Jordanian monarch described the discussion with Trump as "constructive" and highlighted the strong and enduring partnership between Jordan and the United States.

"I reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all," he wrote.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later acknowledged that Trump and King Abdullah hold differing views on Trump's proposal for Gaza, but stated that Trump remains committed to his proposal.

