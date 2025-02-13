The White House acknowledged on Wednesday that President Donald Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan hold differing views on Trump's proposal to relocate Gazans from the Gaza Strip as part of a broader US plan for the territory.

Speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that while King Abdullah opposes the relocation, Trump remains committed to moving Palestinian Arabs out of Gaza and into neighboring countries, including Jordan.

“The king would prefer that the Palestinians stay in place with the additional land to be used for new development, which would greatly create jobs at levels never seen before. The president feels it would be much better and more majestic if these Palestinians could be moved to safer areas,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt reiterated that Trump is “wholeheartedly committed to seeing peace in the Middle East” and has called on Arab partners to devise a regional peace strategy.

Despite their differing perspectives, she described Trump’s Tuesday meeting with King Abdullah as “wonderful,” highlighting their extensive discussions on Gaza’s future. She also acknowledged Jordan’s commitment to admitting 2,000 sick Gazan children for medical treatment, a move Trump praised as a “beautiful gesture.”

“The administration continues to work with our Arab partners in the region. We stand closely with our ally Israel, and the president has presented this big, new bold idea to secure peace in the Middle East, and he’s not going to waiver from that,” Leavitt stated.

Following his White House visit on Tuesday, King Abdullah reaffirmed Arab nations' collective opposition to the relocation plan.

In a post on X, the Jordanian monarch described the discussion with Trump as "constructive" and highlighted the strong and enduring partnership between Jordan and the United States.

"I reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all," he wrote.

King Abdullah emphasized that achieving a just peace through a two-state solution is essential for regional stability.