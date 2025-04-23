Following the exposure of the terrorist network in Jordan, the country's Interior Minister, Mazen Al-Faraya, announced that the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood would be outlawed in Jordan.

"It has been proven that members of the Muslim Brotherhood are engaged in activities that undermine stability and undermine security. This is something that no country can accept," he said.

He added that "we are announcing the immediate enforcement of the provisions of the law against the Muslim Brotherhood, which is considered an illegal association. We have decided to confiscate the assets of the Muslim Brotherhood and ban all their activities."

Last week, Jordanian authorities announced the arrest of 16 individuals in connection with a foiled plot that authorities said posed a significant threat to national security. The operation uncovered rockets, explosives, and a facility used for manufacturing drones.

The suspects planned to produce and smuggle rockets into the kingdom "for illegal purposes," and were in possession of weapons and explosives. Among those arrested in the case was the director of the Muslim Brotherhood faction's office in the Jordanian parliament, Khaled al-Juhani, who was arrested this morning at his home according to reports in Jordan.

The report also indicates that the suspects hid a ready-to-use rocket, established a project to produce UAVs, and tried to recruit and train additional terrorists within the kingdom, and even sent them for training outside Jordan's borders.