Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Tuesday that he reaffirmed his country’s firm stance against the displacement of Palestinian Arabs in Gaza and Judea and Samaria during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

In a post on X, the Jordanian monarch described the discussion with Trump as "constructive" and highlighted the strong and enduring partnership between Jordan and the United States.

"I reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all," he wrote.

King Abdullah emphasized that achieving a just peace through a two-state solution is essential for regional stability.

"This requires US leadership. President Trump is a man of peace. He was instrumental in securing the Gaza ceasefire. We look to US and all stakeholders in ensuring it holds," he wrote.

During the meeting, Trump reiterated his plan for the US to take over Gaza and rebuild it, while having Gazans relocate to countries such as Egypt and Jordan.

When asked about whether he would relocate Gazans, Trump said that he believes there is a 99% chance that a solution will be worked out with Egypt.

Asked why King Abdullah should take in Gazans, Trump responded, “I think we have to keep in mind that there is a plan from Egypt to the Arab countries. So we're being invited to discussions in Riyadh. The point is how do we make this work in a way that is good for everybody? We have to look at the best interests of the US, and the people in the region, especially to my people of Jordan. The first stage is to take 2,000 children with cancer out of the Gaza Strip."

On his plan for the US to take control of the Gaza Strip, the President said, "This is not a complex thing to do. With the US in control of that piece of land, you’re going to have stability in the Middle East for the first time. The residents of Gaza will be living beautifully in another location. They will be living safely."

He assured, "We are going to make sure there is going to be peace. We are going to run it very properly and eventually, we will have economic development at a very large scale, hotels and office buildings, and housing."