Arab ministers gather to attack Israel

Arab foreign ministers made a series of critical statements targeting Israel during a press conference on Sunday, held by the ministerial committee formed following the Arab-Islamic Summit on Gaza. The officials reiterated calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state and addressed developments in the region.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan condemned Israel for preventing the Arab ministerial delegation from visiting Ramallah, stating: "Preventing the Arab ministerial delegation from visiting Ramallah is a manifestation of the Israeli government's extremism." He added, "These actions will only increase our determination to intensify diplomatic efforts in the international community to confront Israel's arrogance."

He also said, "Military solutions will not bring security to any party. A political solution is imperative. We will not accept any resolution short of establishing a Palestinian state."

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stated, "The extremist Israeli government continues to violate international law." He emphasized, "There is no lasting peace or stability without fulfilling Palestinian rights," and added, "Israel is undermining all prospects for peace and making Gaza uninhabitable in an attempt to displace its people, which we reject."

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atty said, "Israel's decision to prevent the visit of the Arab ministerial delegation to Ramallah reflects arrogance and haughtiness." He urged, "The international community must act to confront the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," and referenced plans for a Cairo conference focused on early recovery and reconstruction.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani called for "an end to the war in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and accelerated humanitarian access," and voiced support for "an international peace conference in New York and full UN membership for Palestine."

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit stated, "The committee's meeting with President Abbas revealed new positive points," and added that the talks served as preparation for the international peace conference in New York.