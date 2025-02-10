Yarden Bibas, freed from Hamas captivity on February 1, was released home from the hospital on Monday.

His family responded: "The path to healing is still long, and it will not be complete until Shiri, Ariel, Kfir, and all of the hostages return home. Yarden is determined to work to bring them back and feels obligated to do everything he can so that no one remains behind."

"We ask the public and the media to respect Yarden's privacy and that of his family, so as to allow him the time and quiet necessary to heal."

Shiri, Yarden's wife, was kidnapped on the morning of October 7 together with the couple's two sons, Ariel, then four years old, and Kfir, just nine months old at the time of his kidnapping.

Under the current deal, civilian women were to be released before female soldiers, and all women before men. Living hostages were to be released before those who have died. In the November 2023 deal, all children kidnapped to Gaza were brought home to Israel, other than the two Bibas children.

Last month, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel is greatly concerned about their fate. "Israel expects to receive certainty on this matter," he added.